Begusarai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a pincer attack on Congress and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for taking care of Article 370 like their 'illegitimate child' for 70 years.

Shah further said that a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi could lead the nation from the era of 'laalten yug' to an 'LED yug' asserting that India wanted a 'mazboot' PM and not a 'majboor' PM.

Shah said the same while addressing a public rally at Bihar's Begusarai on Monday afternoon. He said, “Kashmir is ours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says that what Rajasthan and Bihar have to do with Kashmir. Congress and Lalu Yadav were taking care of Article 370 like their illegitimate child for 70 years.”

He added, “When PM Modi became the Prime Minister for the second time, he abrogated Article 370. Rahul Gandhi said that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow in Kashmir. But, not even a single stone has been thrown in five years.”

When Kharge said 'Kashmir se kya wasta...'

Shah's remarks came after Kharge in the first week of April, criticised the BJP for speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in a rally held at Jaipur. Kharge had said, "Are bhai, yaha ke logo se kya wasta hai? (What has it got to do with the people here?) The Congress chief had also grabbed headlines after he incorrectly referred to Article 371 instead of Article 370, which had granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir was annulled by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

It was then that Shah came down heavily at Kharge and the 'Congress culture' by saying, "It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya wasta hai?”

He added, "I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J7K have the right over the rest of India. The Congress doesn't know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It's mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party, which is to be blamed for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt the very patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress."

Reddy summoned in Shah's doctored video case

Delhi Police, on Monday, summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with five others to join the probe on May 1 concerning Amit Shah's doctored video, which has gone viral on social media.

As per sources, Reddy has been directed to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the doctored video.

A doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish the quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it appear that he was advocating scrapping all reservations.