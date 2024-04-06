×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Cong's Abhishek Manu Singhvi Moves Himachal HC Challenging Rajya Sabha Defeat Through Draw of Lots

Weeks after he lost the Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday filed an application in the high court challenging the interpretation of draw of lots rules by the election officer after there was a tie in the poll.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cong's Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal HC Challenging Rajya Sabha Defeat through Draw of Lots
Cong's Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal HC Challenging Rajya Sabha Defeat through Draw of Lots | Image:Congress official
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: Weeks after he lost the Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday filed an application in the high court challenging the interpretation of draw of lots rules by the election officer after there was a tie in the poll. BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election through draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

"There is nothing in the law, neither in the act nor in the rules which compels an interpretation which requires that the person whose name is drawn in the draw of lots is a loser," Singhvi told reporters after filing his petition in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Advertisement

The Congress had a strength of 40 members and the support of three Independents in the assembly, but both the candidates polled 34 votes each as nine legislators -- six Congress rebels and three Independents -- voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan.

The winner was announced by a draw of lots and under the procedure followed by the election officer, the person whose name was drawn in the draw of lots was declared the loser.

Advertisement

"It defies common sense, old tradition and practices, anywhere and everywhere in the world that whenever there is a tie between two people, the person whose name is drawn...should be the winner and not the loser. If our contentions are accepted ultimately by the high court, the result declared would have to be declared to be wrong.

"There is a strange procedure for filing the election petition which requires the petitioner to be present himself to file it and that is why you find me here," he said.

Advertisement

The Congress in the state plunged into a crisis after the Rajya Sabha election defeat.

The Conduct of Election Rules have a provision for draw of lots for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.

Advertisement

The key difference in the draw of lots in both the elections is that in Rajya Sabha elections, the candidate whose slip is drawn loses the poll, whereas in the Lok Sabha polls, the candidate whose slip is drawn wins, a former Election Commission functionary had explained after the February 27 election. 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly on Pandya

2 minutes ago
Earthquake in Pakistan

Earthquake in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
Mount Etna

Mount Etna smoke rings

10 minutes ago
Tesla Robotaxi

Tesla Robotaxi

14 minutes ago
A Soyuz Capsule Carrying 3 Crew From The International Space Station Lands Safely In Kazakhstan

Russian Space Capsule

17 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah's Movies

21 minutes ago
Memes on New York earthquake

New York Earthquake

25 minutes ago
Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

JP Nadda, 5 Others Admini

28 minutes ago
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard

29 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

33 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Gaza Aid Worker Probe

36 minutes ago
Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

41 minutes ago
PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

PM Modi on Triple Talaq

41 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

42 minutes ago
China and America

US, China economy

an hour ago
Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit

Luka offered Real exit

an hour ago
EV market in India

India's EV market

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News9 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo