Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Cong Strategies to Undermine Jitendra Singh in Udhampur: Harsh Dev Singh Extends Support

Harsh Dev Singh's party Panther's Party has been recently 'de-recognised' by Election Commission of India over family dispute

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Jammu: Days after announcing Chaudhary Lal Singh as its candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress party has now started reaching out to smaller forces in the parliamentary constituencies to build a front against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat for the third time. After securing support from several Rajput groups, Congress candidate Lal Singh has reached out to 'de-recognised' Panther's Party for support in upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

An insider of Lal Singh Camp told Republic that Chaudhary Lal Singh met Panther's Party leader Harsh Dev Singh yesterday and sought support from him for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We have been assured that he will be extending full support to us in Lok Sabha polls. We are hopeful that tomorrow when Lal Singh will file his nomination in Kathua, Harsh Dev Singh will be joining along with his supporters. Post nomination, we will be holding a mega rally in Kathua which will break all the records," he added.

Harsh Dev Singh's party Panther's Party has been recently 'de-recognised' by Election Commission of India over family dispute. Harsh Dev Singh has been three times MLA from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency for three consecutive terms in 1996, 2002 and 2008 while in 2014 stood second with over 28,000 votes. The Congress aims to dent Dr Jitendra Singh in Udhampur by bringing Harsh Dev with them whose, now de-recognised, party has a visible support in the district. The party won Udhampur Assembly Constituency in 2002 and 2008 and stood second in 2014; however, their former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia has now joined BJP.

Chaudhary Lal Singh launched a scathing attack on the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (MoS PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, accusing him of neglecting the welfare of the people despite holding a significant position. Singh said that Dr Jitendra Singh had never visited his own constituency, contrasting his own 10-year tenure as a Member of Parliament. He claimed that dissent is being stifled, with individuals critical of the sitting MP being arbitrarily arrested. Predicting Dr Jitendra Singh's electoral downfall, Singh said that he would suffer a greater defeat than his previous victory in 2019.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

