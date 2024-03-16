PM Modi claimed that people in the state are angry with the KCR-led party. | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana.

While addressing a public rally in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool, PM Modi said, “Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana..."

People angry with BRS: PM Modi

The PM also claimed that people in the state are unhappy with the KCR-led party.

He said, “I had come to Telangana before and I had noticed that people were angry with the BRS.”

Exuding confidence over BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha polls 2-24, PM Modi said the people have already announced the results of the elections. PM Modi reiterated “Abki Baar, 400 Paar’.

Underlining the efforts of the Central govt in elevating people out of poverty line, PM Modi added, “Twenty-five crore people were lifted out of poverty in the country. Same change has to be brought in Telangana.”