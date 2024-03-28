Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the row around BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, the Congress party denied ticket to Supriya Shrinate from Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a seat from which she faced defeat in the 2019 general elections.

The grand-old party released the eighth list featuring name of 14 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, replacing Shrinate with Virendra Chaudhary from the Maharajganj segment.

Advertisement

Shrinate, the Congress spokesperson, found herself at the centre of the controversy over a now-delted social media post on BJP's Mandi candidate Ranaut.

In her alleged derogatory social media post against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the former targeted the BJP candidate over her candidature from Mandi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Shrinate claimed that “many people” have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from there made the “extremely inappropriate” post, which has since been deleted.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

Advertisement

EC Issues Show-Cause Notice to Shrinate

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Supriya Shrinate for her ‘derogatory’ remarks against Ranaut.

Advertisement

The commission said that prima facie, Shrinate's remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The poll panel found the comments to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and has sought her response by 5pm on March 29, 2024.