Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Congress Expected to Field 5 Women Candidates From Maharashtra in LS Polls: Alka Lamba

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said that Congress is expected to allot five of the total 48 LS seats in Maharashtra to women candidates.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba. | Image:ANI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Tuesday said the women's wing of the party expects that five out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra are allotted to women candidates by the party. Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April-May this year. The Congress will be contesting the polls as a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

"There are 48 seats in Maharashtra and we (Congress) are contesting around 20. We have received the biodata of women for 20 seats as they wish to contest as our party's candidates. Their biodatas have been forwarded to the party's Maharashtra's in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and state unit president Nana Patole," she said.

"We expect that five women are given candidature in the state (by the Congress)," she said.

Lamba announced that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre after the elections, hurdles in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill will be removed and it will be implemented in the country.

"Hurdles in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill will be removed and it will be implemented by the time of the legislative assembly polls to be held in five states of the country after the Lok Sabha polls," she said.

Lamba lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"The Act would have come into force 10 years ago itself. But it was done now to divert people's attention from the problems of farmer's agitation, electoral bonds," she said.

The Centre on Monday implemented the contentious CAA 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

