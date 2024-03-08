Congress' First List For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Out: RaGa, Tharoor, Baghel Among 39 Candidates

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajanandgaon Lok Sabha seats.

"The central election committee of Congress has selected 39 candidates today, in which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name is there. We are in election mode. We are going on an aggressive path in the election campaign. Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It has reached Gujarat. It started in Manipur and it will conclude in Mumbai", said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal while addressing a presser.

CONGRESS' FIRST LIST OF 39 CANDIDATES | CONSTITUENCY-WISE NAMES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi Shashi Tharoor to Contest From Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Rajnandgaon.

Congress MP DK Suresh to contest from Karnataka Bengaluru rural.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran to contest from Kannur.

K C Venugopal to contest from Alappuzha.

Shivkumar Dahariya- Jangir (Champa)

Jyotsana Mahant- Korba

Rajendra Sahu- Durg

Vikas Upadhyaya- Raipur

Tamrdhwaj Sahu - Mahasamund

HR Algur - Bijapur

Geetha Rajkumar- Shimoga

Shreyas Patel- Hassan

The announcement of 39 candidates came a day after the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) finalised the names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after having a discussion on over 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories.

The CEC meeting which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.

There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Both the seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the Congress first family should contest from there.

Rahul Gandhi, who was previously an MP from Amethi, lost the seat in 2019 but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Later speaking to reporters, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that their priority is to win the maximum Lok Sabha seats to defeat PM Modi in the next elections. Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party.