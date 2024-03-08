×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Congress' First List For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Out: RaGa, Tharoor, Baghel Among 39 Candidates

Congress party released its first list of candidates. The party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress releases first list of candidates
Congress releases first list of candidates | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajanandgaon Lok Sabha seats. 

"The central election committee of Congress has selected 39 candidates today, in which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name is there. We are in election mode. We are going on an aggressive path in the election campaign. Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It has reached Gujarat. It started in Manipur and it will conclude in Mumbai", said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal while addressing a presser. 

Advertisement

CONGRESS' FIRST LIST OF 39 CANDIDATES | CONSTITUENCY-WISE NAMES 

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad.
  • Shashi Tharoor to Contest From Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Rajnandgaon.
  • Congress MP DK Suresh to contest from Karnataka Bengaluru rural.
  • Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran to contest from Kannur.
  • K C Venugopal to contest from Alappuzha.
  • Shivkumar Dahariya- Jangir (Champa)
  • Jyotsana Mahant- Korba
  • Rajendra Sahu- Durg
  • Vikas Upadhyaya- Raipur
  • Tamrdhwaj Sahu - Mahasamund
  • HR Algur - Bijapur 
  • Geetha Rajkumar- Shimoga
  • Shreyas Patel- Hassan

The announcement of 39 candidates came a day after the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) finalised the names for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after having a discussion on over 60 Lok Sabha seats from 11 states and union territories.

The CEC meeting which was chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions on Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Lakshwadeep.

Advertisement

There is speculation that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat which was previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Both the seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the Congress first family should contest from there.

Rahul Gandhi, who was previously an MP from Amethi, lost the seat in 2019 but won from Wayanad in Kerala. 

Advertisement

Later speaking to reporters, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that their priority is to win the maximum Lok Sabha seats to defeat PM Modi in the next elections. Our target is to win the maximum number of parliament seats for the Congress party. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

2 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

6 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

6 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

8 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

10 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

15 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

17 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

19 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

21 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

24 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.

Defence Investment

31 minutes ago
PFL

Bizarre stoppage

35 minutes ago
Microsoft

Russian hackers Microsoft

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo