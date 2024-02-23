Advertisement

Jammu: Amid uncertainty about an alliance with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, the state unit of Congress is gearing up to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief has submitted a list of 27 potential candidates for the five Lok Sabha seats in the region, with notable Congress figures featuring prominently in the lineup.

Two Congress Party leaders, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the party's cadre holds individual aspirations for participation in Lok Sabha elections. They said that no decision regarding an alliance has been made yet, and the submission of names to the high command is part of the party's proactive approach. One leader stated, "We are not against any alliance that can benefit the people of the country."

Another leader stated that that an internal party survey and a meeting with the screening committee led to a comprehensive report submitted to the high command by the State President. The party expects a final decision soon to resolve the cadre's confusion ahead of the polls. The campaign committee has already commenced its activities, with a recent meeting in Jammu led by former Deputy CM Tara Chand.

Congress 'Stalwarts' Eye Solo Run in J&K

Several senior leaders of the Congress party have been named in the list submitted by the state unit to the high command for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress J&K Chief Vikar Rasool Wani is a potential candidate for the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat, currently held by BJP's MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh.

Congress fielded former JK CM Ghulam Nabi Azad for the same seat in the last elections.

National President of NSUI Neeraj Kundan is listed as a potential contender for the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat, along with working President Raman Bhalla and former Deputy CM Tara Chand. The seat is currently held by BJP; Jugal Kishore Sharma won it for two consecutive terms.

Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, also in charge of Jharkhand and West Bengal, is a potential candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats.

He was the Congress candidate in the last elections but stood third against Dr Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP.