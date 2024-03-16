×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

'Congress Has Made Karnataka 'Family ATM': PM Modi in Kalaburagi | Top Quotes

PM Modi also launched an attack at the Congress claiming “Congress has made Karnataka "family ATM.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
PM Modi
PM Modi during a public rally in Kalaburagi | Image:ANI
Kalaburagi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified his election campaign in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, which is the home turf of Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge. While addressing a rally, PM Modi asserted confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi also launched an attack at the Congress claiming “Congress has made Karnataka "family ATM.”


Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

  • “Congress can never be corruption-free. Corruption is oxygen for them. Without corruption, they (Cong) cannot breathe in politics.”
  • “When we say 'Bharat' is mother of democracy, whole world accepts it, but Congress gets stomach ache hearing this.”
  • “Congress party's loot is such that even for small development works, govt doesn't have money.”
  • “Congress has made Karnataka “family ATM.”
  • I can understand the anger that all of you have against Congress. It is such a party that no matter how many clothes they change, their activities won't change. Therefore, the people in Karnataka have been awakened...People have come know the truth of Congress."
  • “This crowd of people in Kalaburagi and this enthusiasm on the faces of all of you, Karnataka has resolved to make BJP win a record number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections...The election is yet to be announced and you have already announced it. Today the whole of Karnataka is saying that this time we will cross 400...”"These people sat in the government after making big promises to the youth, but today they are stopping the scholarship of the same youth and cutting the scholarship. It is the Congress which It is committing the sin of killing the rights of the youth. The condition of Congress' loot is such that the government does not have money even for small development works...Can any government run like this?"
  • "These people sat in the government after making big promises to the youth, but today they are stopping the scholarship of the same youth and cutting the scholarship. It is the Congress which It is committing the sin of killing the rights of the youth. The condition of Congress' loot is such that the government does not have money even for small development works...Can any government run like this?"
     
Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

