Congress Hopes to Knock Out Hema Malini by Fielding Vijender Singh in Mathura Seat: Sources

Mathura: In an effort to put celebrity vs celebrity fight in Mathura Lok Sabha seat, the Congress is planning to field boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh from the segment to take on two-time MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini, a veteran film actress, claimed sources.

Fueling the buzz of Singh contesting the Mathura seat, he posted a cryptic ‘Radhe Radhe’ (the salutation used by most people in the Mathura-Vrindavan area) on his social media account on Friday.

Giving base to the speculation, the olympic-winner boxer wrote on X, “I am ready fight wherever the public wants.” Notably, the Congress' plan to field Singh comes amid party's strategy of drawing Jat votes.

Singh, representing the Jat community, will contest against Malini, who has been given the title of ‘Jat Bahu’ in the Mathura constituency.

Given that Jats comprise over 35 per cent of voters in Mathura, her husband, Dharmendra, an icon of the community, is also expected to campaign for her like he did in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Vijender's Entry to Politics

The 38-year-old boxer hails from Haryana’s Bhiwani district. He had won a bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to become the first Indian boxer to achieve such a feat.

He also clinched a bronze at the 2009 World Championships and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and silver at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. He clinched the gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games.

In 2009, Singh was awarded ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’ (renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award). A year later, he was conferred the Padma Shri.

He joined active politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and contested on a Congress ticket from the South Delhi seat. But he lost the elections.

