Advertisement

Mumbai: Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mumbai North Central, was in conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday. The public prosecutor, known for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case in 2008, expressed his opinion about the recent remarks of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Hemant Karkare’s death during the attacks. Wadettiwar serves as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Vijay Wadettiwar mentioned that it was written in a book that Hemant Karkare was killed by a police officer affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The book in question is 'Who killed Karkare? The real face of terrorism in India', authored by former Maharashtra Inspector General of Police SM Mushrif.

Advertisement

Congress trying to peddle theories on 26/11

Now, Ujjwal Nikam is in the middle of a political controversy again. Congress has tried to peddle theories on 26/11, calling it a Right Wing conspiracy. Nikam was a voice of victims of the 26/11 terror attacks in court.

Advertisement

Will the attack on Ujjwal Nikam backfire on the Congress ?

Ujjwal Nikam | Republic Photo

To Arnab Goswami’s question to Ujjwal Nikam about the Hemant Karkare comment backfiring on the Congress, he said, “Let me tell you very frankly. After my candidature was declared, Wadettiwar made two baseless statements. He called me a traitor and said Hemant Karkare was killed by RSS. The next day, he relied on the Mushrif book.” He said that Mushrif was never involved in this and never said that.

Advertisement

As for the killing of Hemant Karkare, Nikam said, “Ajmal Kasab has himself admitted… ‘We saw the police jeep coming, and we opened fire, in which police officers died’. There is ample evidence of it.”

On the ‘biryani’ comment about Ajmal Kasab

On Ajmal Kasab being served biryani in jail, which Nikam supposedly claimed then, he gave an explanation that it was “Kasab who had demanded biryani… I didn’t say that he had been served biryani”.

Is the Congress defending Ajmal Kasab?

“Congress party not only maligned my image, but are indirectly helping Pakistan with these reckless comments. I must condemn the statement in the strongest possible terms,” said Ujjwal Nikam to Arnab’s question whether the Congress was defending Ajmal Kasab.

#KasabBiryaniDebate | With these reckless comments, Congress is not only maligning my image, but they are also indirectly helping Pakistan: Ujjwal Nikam, the prosecutor who sent Kasab to death #LIVE with Arnab #RepublicRising. Tune in here to watch #SuperprimetimeMax with… pic.twitter.com/BsQRJ22ahY — Republic (@republic)

Ajmal Kasab was the prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and was captured by the Mumbai Police. On November 21, 2012, in the early morning, Ajmal Kasab was hanged to death at the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, Maharashtra.

Ujjwal Nikam’s main cases as public prosecutor

Apart from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the other high-profile cases of Ujjwal Nikam include the 1993 Bombay bombings, the 1997 Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the 2006 Pramod Mahajan murder case, among others.