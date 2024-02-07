English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Congress Jumps Guns on BJP, BJD After PM Modi Called Naveen Patnaik His Friend

The Congress termed the BJP and the BJD as silent political partners, hours after PM Narendra Modi addressed Odisha CM Patnaik as his friend.

Digital Desk
PM Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
PM Narendra Modi along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the inauguration of IIM Sambhalpur campus | Image:X/ @narendramodi
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar: As the INDI Alliance appeared to be on a verge to mark its political collapse, the warmth shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday seems to have not gone well with the Congress. The Grand Old party termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as silent political partners, hours after PM Narendra Modi addressed CM Patnaik as his friend.

The prime minister, while inaugurating the IIM Sambalpur campus on Saturday, had addressed Naveen Patnaik as his friend. Responding to it, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the PM did not utter a single word on Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian, which shows their political partnership.

BJD and BJP are no longer separate parties, claims Congress

He claimed, "This proves that both BJD and BJP are together, that’s why we organised their symbolic marriage recently. They are in a secret alliance and Pandian had set up the bond by holding discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJD is no longer a different party, it has now become BJP."

Refuting the allegation, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "He (PM Modi) has indicated that some parties were opposing development works. Now, the people can witness what can be done for them, if the BJP forms government in the state." While addressing the meeting, Patnaik as usual was very sober towards PM Modi and addressed him as ‘Hon’ble Prime Minister ji’, reported news agency PTI.

Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking time off his busy schedule to come to Odisha and grace the inauguration of the IIM Sambalpur’s new campus.

The chief minister stated, "Hon’ble prime minister has set a new direction for India, and we are on the path to become an economic powerhouse. Our endeavour is to be the manufacturing hub of Eastern India and I am sure the prime minister will extend all necessary support to achieve it."

Patnaik also lauded PM Narendra Modi by saying, "Today, we are hosting the First World Odia Language Conference and are fortunate to have the prime minister, who is a lover of Indian languages, with us in Odisha."
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:01 IST

