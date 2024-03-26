×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Congress' Lal Singh Gets Temporary Respite as ED’s Plea Challenging Bail Deferred Till LS Polls

 Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur seat Chaudhary Lal Singh received a temporary relief as the ED plea against him was not heard today.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) minister Choudhary Lal Singh
Choudhary Lal Singh | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur seat Chaudhary Lal Singh received a temporary relief as the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea against him was not heard today, owing to the final hearing of other cases. 

The case has now been rescheduled for April 20, a day after the polling of Udhampur Lok Sabha elections that is scheduled for April 19. Earlier, the ED had moved the High Court, challenging the bail granted to Singh.

Singh is the Congress candidate pitted against BJP's Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (MoS PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh. However, Singh's political journey has been marred by controversy, as in November, the ED arrested him in connection with a case involving irregularities in land acquisition by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) operated by his wife.

Earlier today, Singh launched a scathing attack on Dr Jitendra Singh, accusing him of neglecting the welfare of the people despite holding a significant position. Singh said that Dr Jitendra Singh had never visited his constituency, contrasting his 10-year tenure as a Member of Parliament. He claimed that dissent is being stifled, with individuals critical of the sitting MP being arbitrarily arrested. Predicting Dr Jitendra Singh's electoral downfall, Chaudhary Lal Singh said that the former would suffer a greater defeat this time.

Following the announcement of Chaudhary Lal Singh as the Congress party's candidate for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has embarked on a strategy to forge alliances with smaller political entities across parliamentary constituencies, aiming to form a formidable coalition against Dr Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidate contesting for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive term. 

After garnering support from various Rajput groups, Chaudhary Lal Singh extended his outreach to the 'de-recognised' Panther's Party in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. 

Expressing confidence in securing full support, the insider revealed expectations of Harsh Dev Singh formally joining Lal Singh during the latter's nomination filing in Kathua. 

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

