Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

BREAKING: Congress Leader Charan Das Mahant Booked Over His Remarks Against PM Modi

The FIR has been registered against Mahant at Kotwali police station in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon District.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant | Image:Facebook/ Dr Charan Das Mahant
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant has been booked for his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally earlier this week. 

The FIR has been registered against Mahant at Kotwali police station in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon District on the basis of the complaint by the district election officer, a senior police officer said.

He was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC for his alleged remarks during a public rally here on April 2.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

