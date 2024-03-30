×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma on Saturday said the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana "phobia" and making comments on her.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut | Image:Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma on Saturday said the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana "phobia" and making comments on her. Insulting women was an old habit of the Congress leaders and several instances would unfold if you peep into the history, he said in a statement issued here. The BJP has named Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

"It seems the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana phobia and making comments on her," he said, adding the Congress leaders are so much intoxicated with power that they are not able to differentiate between right and wrong.

Advertisement

He said that the people of Mandi, especially the women, would give a befitting reply to the remarks made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate had said that her account was hacked.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision of developed India and due to his relentless efforts there has been sea change in the country and India has become the fifth largest economy.

The benefits of welfare schemes and developmental policies of the Modi government have reached people and he would certainly become the PM for the third time, he said in a statement. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

6 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

7 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

8 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

9 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

10 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

15 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

24 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

32 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

34 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

42 minutes ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

43 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  5. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo