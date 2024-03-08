×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

FULL LIST: 39 Congress Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Image:AP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level. Of these, 15 candidates will be from the General category and 24 from the SC/ST and OBC category. Of these, 12 belong to  Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

Among the Congress candidates in the first list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the following names and their constituencies.

Here is the Full List of 39 Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Wayanad (Kerala) - Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Ernakulam (Kerala) - Hibi Eden

Kasaragod (Kerala) - Rajmohan Unnithan

Kannur (Kerala) - K. Sudhakaran

Vadakara (Kerala) - Shafi Parambil 

Kozhikode (Kerala) - M.K. Raghavan

Palakkad (Kerala) - V.K. Sreekandan 

Alathur (SC) (Kerala) - Ms. Ramya Haridas 

Thrissur (Kerala) - K. Muraleedharan

Chalakudy (Kerala) - Benny Bahannan 

Idukki (Kerala) - Dean Kuriakose

Alappuzha (Kerala) - K.C. Venugopal

Mavelikkara (SC) (Kerala) - Kodikunnil Suresh

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Anto Antony

Attingal (Kerala) - Adoor Prakash

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) - Bhupesh Baghel

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) - Tamradhwaj Sahu

Jangir - Champa (SC) (Chhattisgarh) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya

Korba (Chhattisgarh) - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant

Durg (Chhattisgarh) - Rajendra Sahu

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) - Vikas Upadhayay

Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) - DK Suresh

Lakshadweep (ST) (Lakshadweep) - Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed

Shillong (ST) (Meghalaya) - Vincent H Pala

Tura (ST) (Meghalaya) - Saleng A Sangma

Nagaland (Nagaland) - S. Supongmeren Jamir

Sikkim (Sikkim) - Gopal Chettri 

Tumakuru (Karnataka) - SP Muddahanumegowda

Mandya (Karnataka) - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

Shivamogga (Shimoga) (Karnataka) - Geetha Shivarajkumar

Hassan (Karnataka) - M Shreyas Patel

Bijapur (SC) (Karnataka) - HR Algur (Raju)

Haveri (Karnataka) - Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math

Zahirabad (Telangana) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar 

Nalgonda (Telangana) - Raghuveer Kunduru

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) - Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy

Mahabubabad (ST) (Telangana) - Balram Naik Porika

Tripura West (Tripura) - Ashish Kumar Saha.

This is the first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

