Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level. Of these, 15 candidates will be from the General category and 24 from the SC/ST and OBC category. Of these, 12 belong to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala.

Among the Congress candidates in the first list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the following names and their constituencies.

Advertisement

Here is the Full List of 39 Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Wayanad (Kerala) - Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Ernakulam (Kerala) - Hibi Eden

Advertisement

Kasaragod (Kerala) - Rajmohan Unnithan

Kannur (Kerala) - K. Sudhakaran

Advertisement

Vadakara (Kerala) - Shafi Parambil

Kozhikode (Kerala) - M.K. Raghavan

Advertisement

Palakkad (Kerala) - V.K. Sreekandan

Alathur (SC) (Kerala) - Ms. Ramya Haridas

Advertisement

Thrissur (Kerala) - K. Muraleedharan

Chalakudy (Kerala) - Benny Bahannan

Advertisement

Idukki (Kerala) - Dean Kuriakose

Alappuzha (Kerala) - K.C. Venugopal

Advertisement

Mavelikkara (SC) (Kerala) - Kodikunnil Suresh

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Anto Antony

Advertisement

Attingal (Kerala) - Adoor Prakash

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) - Bhupesh Baghel

Advertisement

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) - Tamradhwaj Sahu

Jangir - Champa (SC) (Chhattisgarh) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya

Advertisement

Korba (Chhattisgarh) - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant

Durg (Chhattisgarh) - Rajendra Sahu

Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) - Vikas Upadhayay

Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) - DK Suresh

Advertisement

Lakshadweep (ST) (Lakshadweep) - Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed

Shillong (ST) (Meghalaya) - Vincent H Pala

Advertisement

Tura (ST) (Meghalaya) - Saleng A Sangma

Nagaland (Nagaland) - S. Supongmeren Jamir

Advertisement

Sikkim (Sikkim) - Gopal Chettri

Tumakuru (Karnataka) - SP Muddahanumegowda

Advertisement

Mandya (Karnataka) - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

Shivamogga (Shimoga) (Karnataka) - Geetha Shivarajkumar

Advertisement

Hassan (Karnataka) - M Shreyas Patel

Bijapur (SC) (Karnataka) - HR Algur (Raju)

Advertisement

Haveri (Karnataka) - Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math

Zahirabad (Telangana) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar

Advertisement

Nalgonda (Telangana) - Raghuveer Kunduru

Mahbubnagar (Telangana) - Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy

Advertisement

Mahabubabad (ST) (Telangana) - Balram Naik Porika

Tripura West (Tripura) - Ashish Kumar Saha.

Advertisement

This is the first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.