Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
FULL LIST: 39 Congress Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 39 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections at an all-India level. Of these, 15 candidates will be from the General category and 24 from the SC/ST and OBC category. Of these, 12 belong to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from his Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad in Kerala.
Among the Congress candidates in the first list for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the following names and their constituencies.
Here is the Full List of 39 Congress Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Wayanad (Kerala) - Rahul Gandhi
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - Dr. Shashi Tharoor
Ernakulam (Kerala) - Hibi Eden
Kasaragod (Kerala) - Rajmohan Unnithan
Kannur (Kerala) - K. Sudhakaran
Vadakara (Kerala) - Shafi Parambil
Kozhikode (Kerala) - M.K. Raghavan
Palakkad (Kerala) - V.K. Sreekandan
Alathur (SC) (Kerala) - Ms. Ramya Haridas
Thrissur (Kerala) - K. Muraleedharan
Chalakudy (Kerala) - Benny Bahannan
Idukki (Kerala) - Dean Kuriakose
Alappuzha (Kerala) - K.C. Venugopal
Mavelikkara (SC) (Kerala) - Kodikunnil Suresh
Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Anto Antony
Attingal (Kerala) - Adoor Prakash
Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) - Bhupesh Baghel
Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) - Tamradhwaj Sahu
Jangir - Champa (SC) (Chhattisgarh) - Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
Korba (Chhattisgarh) - Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
Durg (Chhattisgarh) - Rajendra Sahu
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) - Vikas Upadhayay
Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka) - DK Suresh
Lakshadweep (ST) (Lakshadweep) - Mohd. Hamdullaha Sayeed
Shillong (ST) (Meghalaya) - Vincent H Pala
Tura (ST) (Meghalaya) - Saleng A Sangma
Nagaland (Nagaland) - S. Supongmeren Jamir
Sikkim (Sikkim) - Gopal Chettri
Tumakuru (Karnataka) - SP Muddahanumegowda
Mandya (Karnataka) - Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
Shivamogga (Shimoga) (Karnataka) - Geetha Shivarajkumar
Hassan (Karnataka) - M Shreyas Patel
Bijapur (SC) (Karnataka) - HR Algur (Raju)
Haveri (Karnataka) - Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math
Zahirabad (Telangana) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar
Nalgonda (Telangana) - Raghuveer Kunduru
Mahbubnagar (Telangana) - Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
Mahabubabad (ST) (Telangana) - Balram Naik Porika
Tripura West (Tripura) - Ashish Kumar Saha.
This is the first list of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:26 IST