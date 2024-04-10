×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Cong's New Low? Party's Bastar Candidate Stokes Another Controversy With Personal Attack On PM Modi

"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)", a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)", a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bastar: With the biggest poll battle of the year –  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just around the corner, the Congress Party has stoked yet another controversy; this time with the party candidate from Bastar constituency Kawasi Lakhma making a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video from his poll campaign that is now going viral on social media, former cabinet minister of Chhattisgarh Lakhma can be seen raising anti-Modi slogans in regional dialect even as he asserts that the Congress will claim victory in the upcoming general elections. “Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Lakhma as speaking in Gondi dialect as he appeals for votes while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while reacting to the video clipping, questioned the Congress leadership: “Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan? Or Nafrat Ka Saamaan [Is this the kind of love and peace that your party leaders preach about all the time?]"

"Over a 100 abuses to the prime minister by the Congress leaders [in the recent years] only show that the Gandhis-led party – in its pursuit of criticizing the BJP – can stoop to any level", Poonawalla wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

This is not the first time that Kawasi – a senior tribal leader – has made controversial remarks against PM Modi. Kawasi, a highly-controversial figure, has been in the headlines over his statements against the saffron party leaders in the past as well.

In 2022, Lakhma, who was Industry and Excise Minister in Chhattisgarh cabinet at the time, had made rather derogatory remarks about the prime minister, claiming that PM Modi had "spoiled our soil” during his visit to the state. He was responding to questions around the visit of over a dozen Union ministers to the state for reviewing the progress of work in 10 aspirational districts, selected by the NITI Aayog.

PM Modi visited the state twice, “did ‘bathroom’ and ”spoiled our soil” without contributing anything towards the state's development, the tribal leader had said.

Separately, the Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly had also talked about hitting the prime minister with a stick. Congress leader Charan Das Mahant – in the recent past – has gone to such an extent so as deliver open threats about breaking the head of the prime minister.

With the Elections 2024 drawing close, there have been reports galore of the Congress leaders increasingly making personal attacks against the prime minister with some of them even threatening to kill, beat up, and hit PM Modi with sticks, in what is being seen as a rather desperate attempt at reclaiming the party's position.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

