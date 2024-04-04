×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections Out on April 5, Emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay'

Top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 with its focus on the five 'pillars of justice'.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress to release election manifesto on April 5 | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday with its focus on the five 'pillars of justice'. The manifesto would be released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A day after the launch of the manifesto, Kharge and the Gandhis will address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad where they will also highlight the key elements of the manifesto.

In its manifesto, the Congress will lay emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

For the first time, the Congress will also promise the youths the 'right to employment' as part of its poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is mulling to propose stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

The focus on youths comes as part of Congress' bid to woo them ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

In the manifesto, the party will also propose a stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitment, sources said.

The party manifesto would also focus on a legal guarantee to a minimum support price and caste-based census in the country. It is also likely to give thrust on welfare measures like providing financial assistance to marginalised sections of the society and ensuring that they get justice and be part of the state welfare measures. PTI SKC MNK SKC MNK MNK

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

3 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

6 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

9 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

13 minutes ago
vistara

Vistara Cancels Flights

18 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

19 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

25 minutes ago
congress

Congress' Candidates List

26 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

30 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

31 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

35 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

35 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

38 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

41 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

43 minutes ago
Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man United

an hour ago
Bobby Deol

Celebs At Dukaan Premiere

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo