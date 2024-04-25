Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to contest from their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively | Image:PTI

Amethi Lok Sabha Seat: Amid the Congress choosing to keep the names of the candidates on the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh undeclared, speculations are rife that Rahul Gandhi can again contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat apart from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Not only this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also make her poll electoral debut from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the political sources, the Congress has decided to announce the candidates’ name on the two Lok Sabha seats after the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections conclude.

As per the sources, the Congress may announce the names of Rahul Gandhi from Amethi seat and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli seat after April 26. Following the declaration of the names, both the siblings will file their nominations in the first week of May.

In 2019, Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which was a Congress stronghold seat, witnessed a dramatic result, when Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani clinched a historic victory over Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.

On the other hand, the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat was being represented by Sonia Gandhi, who has now moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Speculation of Rahul Gandhi's potential return to Amethi gained traction after viral videos showed extensive cleaning and renovations at his residence in the UP town.

Recently, the Congress MP from Wayanad also gave positive hints when asked about the possibility of his renomination from the seat.

However, Rahul Gandhi, while responding over his candidature from Amethi had stated that such decisions are taken by the central election committee (CEC) and he will abide by the decision.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scaled an attack on the Congress over its silence on the two seats. Smriti Irani has accused Rahul Gandhi of "ignoring" his erstwhile constituency.



