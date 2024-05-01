Advertisement

Belagavi: In yet another controversial remark, Congress MLA from Belagavi Raju Kage on Tuesday asked if no one else in India is fit to become India's Prime Minister if Narendra Modi dies. During an election campaign, Kage said, "If Modi dies, will no one else become Prime Minister of India...is there no candidate for Prime Minister in 140 crore population..? Dissuading the youth from being influenced by PM Modi's speeches, Kage warned, "If there is a problem in state, Modi will not come. We (Congress) are here to listen your problem."



In the same address, Kage wondered why one should vote for PM Modi in Karnataka. Is Modi is contesting from Karnataka...if we want to vote, we have to go Varanasi...Modi has aircraft worth Rs 3000 crore and his clothes are worth Rs 4 lakh each. If we get Rs 4 lakh, we will leave our family and take sanyasa.

Kage made these shocking remarks while he was campaigning for Priyanka Jarikholi, Congress MP candidate from the Chikodi constituency, in Belagavi's Mamadapura village.

This remark comes amid another controversy stirred by Kage wherein he is heard threatening voters that if Congress got lesser voters in the upcoming elections then electricity will be cut off. Kage passed these remarks while he was addressing another rally in Belagavi district's Jugul village, campaigning for Jarikholi.

Warning that if Congress faced a threat of losing in the upcoming Assembly elections next year, Kage said that the Karnataka government will ensure more frequent power-cuts.

This is not the first time Kage has landed in soup for his controversial remarks. Last year, Kage hit a new low with his sexist remarks when he said that he felt bad as beautiful nurses called him grandfather after he was admitted for his liver transplantation surgery. Soon after his controversial remarks went viral, Kage said that his remarks were not meant to cause anyone any hurt or disrespect. He said that he had only made these remarks to convey the feeling that turning old made him sad.

