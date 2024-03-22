×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Congress Names Prithviraj Chavan as Campaign Committee Chief in Maharashtra

Prithviraj Chavan, the 78-year-old MLA from Karad South previously acted as a minister of state in the PMO under the UPA government.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan.
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. | Image:PTI
Mumbai: Congress, on Thursday, named former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan as the party's campaign committee chief in the state. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal to appoint Chavan to the position with immediate effect, a party release said. The 78-year-old MLA from Karad South previously acted as a minister of state in the PMO under the UPA government. 

Earlier, the party announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 00:53 IST

