Updated February 4th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Cong and NC Struggle Over Seat Sharing in J&K for Upcoming LS Polls, as Key Leaders Defect to BJP

After the Cong’s 2019 performance in Rajouri, the party's members are now showing eagerness to contest not only Anantnag but also Srinagar and Baramulla seats.

Digital Desk
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah. | Image:PTI
Srinagar: The Congress and the National Conference (NC) are still stuck over seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir continues, and both parties have goals set to strengthen their positions in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as per sources. Congress, led by Vice President Ravinder Sharma, is relying on the aspirations of its party cadre to secure seats in Kashmir.

After the grand old party’s previous performance in Rajouri, where they were able to secure 3.75 lakh votes, the party's cadre is now showing eagerness to contest not only Anantnag but also Srinagar and Baramulla seats. However, Source said that the final decision still rests with the High Command, and discussions with potential allies like the NC and PDP are already in progress.

Congress won for NC’s ‘unconditional support’ 

On the other hand, the National Conference, under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, is rejecting Congress's claim to the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. NC's spokesperson, Zeeshan Rana,  had argued that the votes Congress received in Rajouri and Poonch in 2019 were due to the National Conference’s ‘unconditional support’ for the grand old party in that region.

With both parties vying for key seats, with negotiations ons, this is a key indicator of the growing rift in the INDI bloc developing deeper cracks. 

Setback Series for NC: Key Leaders Defect to BJP 

In a parallel development, the National Conference in Jammu is facing a series of continuous setbacks. Kathua district president and Gujjar leader, Haji Mohd Hussain, a two-time Member of Legislative Council (MLC), has, as per reports, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A week prior to the incident, Sanjeev Khajuria, who previously led the National Conference's Kathua district unit, along with other key NC leaders in the Kathua district’s unit, joined the BJP on February 21.

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

