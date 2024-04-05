Advertisement

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat has a piece of advice for the Grand Old Party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The veteran leader said on Friday that the Congress needs to find its “hunger for power” to be able to deliver in the General Elections 2024. Harish Rawat joins a number of Congress leaders in recent times who have commented against the party or have some revelations about it. These include expelled members like Sanjay Nirupam and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, and Gourav Vallabh, who is among the hundreds of members who quit the Congress this year.

While speaking to ANI, Rawat said, “We have to rediscover and develop that hunger for power within ourselves. Else, we will continue to cede more ground to the BJP after every election. Not just in national or provincial levels, even in villages and localities, their (BJP’s) workers are filling our void. We cannot aspire to hold our own in villages and localities unless we beat the BJP at every level.”

Advertisement

Is the INDI bloc helping the Congress?

Harish Rawat was of the opinion that the INDI bloc partners of the Congress were "helping us renew our hunger for success and power".

Advertisement

‘Congress needs do-or-die approach’

"...every Congressman should come out in full strength, overcoming the hurdles that the ruling party in the state and Centre has created for us. We will struggle to achieve electoral success unless we go into elections with a strong resolve and a do-or-die approach."

Advertisement

Stressing that the Congress needs to be more "efficient", Rawat praised the efficiency of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Despite being in power in several states and the Centre, the BJP is better and more efficient in how it practices its politics on the ground. So, if we are to beat them, we need to be more efficient in how we mobilise our resources on the ground. Our workers should work towards wresting the ground that we ceded to the BJP," Rawat said.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand Congress workers have the ‘hunger’

Rawat has confidence that the Congress workers in Uttarakhand have the "hunger to get us back to power and the general elections as an opportunity to go all-out against the BJP".

Advertisement

"We will put up a good fight on all the five (Lok Sabha) seats. We are hopeful of repeating our success in 2009, and win all the seats," said Rawat.