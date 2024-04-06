×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition party is in panic as he has shut their "shop of loot" and it was holding rallies not to win the elections but to save the corrupt.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ajmer: Stepping up his attack on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition party is in panic as he has shut their "shop of loot" and it was holding rallies not to win the elections but to save the corrupt. Addressing an election rally in Ajmer, Modi called the Congress a party of "dynasts and corrupt" that is bereft of both principles and policies.

"Wherever there is Congress, there cannot be any development. The Congress never thought about the poor, marginalised and youths.... These people considered looting public money as their ancestral right. In the last 10 years, Modi has provided a permanent cure for the disease," the prime minister said.

Modi said that the third term of his government is not far and the government is going to take even bigger decisions against corruption in the first 100 days.

"It can only be said about the Congress - 'ek to karela, uppar se neem chadha'. It's a party of dynasties and equally a corrupt party... Modi has pulled down the shutter of their shop of loot. That is why they are in a panic," he said.

He slammed the Congress manifesto, calling it a bundle of lies where every page reeked of "breaking India into pieces".

The prime minister alleged that the Congress wants to impose the ideas of the Muslim League on India. "The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was in the Muslim League at the time of independence," he alleged.

"The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party," he said.

The prime minister said the 2024 election is an opportunity for the citizens to decide the future of the country for the next 100 years.

Modi said that for decades, the country had coalition governments. "Due to compulsions of alliance and everyone's personal interests, the country's interest was passed over," he claimed. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

