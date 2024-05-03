Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Congress Nominates Tsering Namgyal for Ladakh Seat
Tsering Namgyal filed his nomination for the seat on Thursday.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Congress Nominates Tsering Namgyal for Ladakh Seat | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Congress party has revealed its candidate for the Ladakh constituency. The grand old party has fielded outgoing BJP Member of Parliament, Tsering Namgyal from the constituency. Tsering Namgyal filed his nomination for the seat on Thursday.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 23:22 IST