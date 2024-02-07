English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Congress Party Insulted Karpoori Thakur, Mistreated OBCs: PM Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The opposition didn't even spare Karpoori Thakur. He was removed from the power using connivance by the Congress."

Abhishek Tiwari
PM Modi in Lok Sabha
PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress party claiming that the Congress and the UPA government in the country always insulted and mistreated the OBCs. Expressing his pleasure on the government’s decision to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ to former-Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, the prime minister hit out at the opposition saying that the Congress always insulted him.

PM Modi said, “The opposition didn't even spare Karpoori Thakur. He was removed from the power using connivance by the Congress. Karpoori Thakur was insulted by the Congress.”

Congress couldn't tolerate Karpoori Thakur, who was a leader from extremely backward class: PM Modi

He accused the Congress for insulting the OBC leaders in the country, while talking about OBC leader and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Karpoori Thakur. He said, “Congress Party and the UPA government always mistreated the OBCs and the OBC leaders. They didn’t leave any stone unturned to disrespect OBC leaders.”

“A few days ago, our government stepped in to confer respect to Karpoori Thakur ji. But, recall the time, how that great man was mistreated. In 1970, when he was elected as the chief minister of Bihar, how things were played to topple his government and remove him from the post,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Congress could not tolerate a leader from the extremely backward class. In 1987, when the Congress had its government all across the nation, they refused to accept Karpoori Thakur, a Leader of Opposition saying that he didn’t have respect for the constitution,” the PM lashed the Congress.

The prime minister stated that Karpoori Thakur, who sacrificed his life in following the principles of democracy, was always insulted by the Congress. 

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

