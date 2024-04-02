×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Congress Poll Candidates: YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Tariq Anwar from Katihar - Check Full List

The Indian National Congress (INC) declared a fresh list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including YS Sharmila from Kadapa. Check full list.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Congress fields YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
Congress fields YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) declared a fresh list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, April 2. The names include YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj and Tariq Anwar from Katihar, among others.

Here is the full list of 17 candidates of Congress for LS Polls 2024.

Apart from YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj and Tariq Anwar from Katihar, both in Bihar, the Congress also fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The party also fielded Union Minister MM Pallam Raju from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. In toto, the Congress released a list of candidates for eight (8) seats from Odisha, five (5) seats of Andhra Pradesh, three (3) of Bihar and one (1) of West Bengal.

Check the full list of Congress candidates released on April 2 here:

As of April 2, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress is 228.

The Congress is yet to announce the seats from Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, earlier the bastion of the Gandhi family.

With inputs from PTI.

