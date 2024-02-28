The Congress Party has offered three seats to National Conference, one to PDP while the Party has proposed two seats for itself. | Image:PTI/File

Advertisement

Jammu: Amid uncertainty on the future of the INDI bloc in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress has proposed a new formula for forging an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Party has offered three seats to the National Conference, one to the PDP, while it has proposed two seats for itself.

A senior Congress leader informed Republic that 3:2:1 Formula has been proposed by the Congress High Command for NC-Congress-PDP alliance. "The local leadership is not taking the shots now; we've submitted our side of the proposal to the party high command, including candidates for all five Lok Sabha seats. Even the state unit is in favour of an alliance, but it should be a strategic alliance. We must see where we can get benefits of a friendly contest," he said.

Advertisement

NC, PDP Yet to Respond to Congress Seat-Sharing Formula

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party haven't responded to the offer by the Congress party. While the PDP wants to have Rajouri-Anantnag in its kitty to field PDP Chief and Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the National Conference, on the other hand, is reluctant to have a seat with them. The NC is relying on its prominent face Mian Altaf, who has held key meetings in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, along with South Kashmir. Senior NC leader said we are hopeful that by the month's end, we will be able to forge an alliance.

Advertisement

Congress 'Backup Solo' Plan Also Sent to High Command

Earlier, the Congress leadership in J&K had submitted a list of 27 members for the five Lok Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir with the names of prominent party stalwarts surfacing in the list of probable candidates. Among the potential candidates, Congress J&K Chief Vikar Rasool Wani has emerged as a contender for the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by BJP's MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh. Notably, the seat saw former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad representing the Congress in the previous election.

Advertisement

In the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency, former National President of NSUI Neeraj Kundan is listed alongside working President Raman Bhalla and former Deputy CM Tara Chand. Currently held by BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma for two consecutive terms, this seat remains a target for the Congress.

Additionally, Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, also overseeing Jharkhand and West Bengal, is considered a potential candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats. Mir previously contested the elections but finished second against candidates from the National Conference and the PDP.