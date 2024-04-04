Advertisement

Congress Releases List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Thursday released another list of candidates for Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In this list, the Congress has announced the names of candidates on 3 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat. The three names were finalised by the party’s top brass leaders during the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC).

As per the list released by the Congress, the party has fielded Rutvikbhai Makwana from the Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency, Hirabhai Jotva from Junagadh and Jashpalsinh Padhiyar from the Vadodara constituency.

The 2024 Indian general election in Gujarat will be held on May 7th, 2024 to elect 26 members for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress to release manifesto on Friday

Meanwhile, the party sources stated that the top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday with its focus on the five 'pillars of justice'. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders are likely to release the party's manifesto.

The top Congress leaders Kharge and the Gandhis will later campaign in Rajasthan and Telangana a day after releasing the manifesto, where they will address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad highlighting the key elements of the manifesto. In its manifesto, the Congress will lay emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

For the first time, the Congress will also promise the youths the 'right to employment' as part of its poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is mulling to propose stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

Congress likely to focus on youths in manifesto

The focus on youths comes as part of Congress' bid to woo them ahead of the elections.

In the manifesto, the party will also propose a stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitment, sources said.

The party manifesto would also focus on a legal guarantee to a minimum support price and caste-based census in the country. It is also likely to give thrust on welfare measures like providing financial assistance to marginalised sections of the society and ensuring that they get justice and be part of the state welfare measures.

