Former Congressman and current DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad took a jibe at his former party, while praising PM Narendra Modi. | Image: PTI

Jammu: Former Congressman and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday took another jibe at his former party.

While speaking to the press at a public meeting at Garkhal, Pargwal in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the former J&K chief minister said that if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieves more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress and INDIA bloc would be responsible for it.

When asked if the BJP would cross the 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Azad said, “I am not an astrologer who could tell whether they (the BJP) will cross the 400-mark. If it happens, those who failed to take everyone along will be responsible. I feel they all have teamed up with them.”

He also commented upon National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah’s remark about the failing Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is led by the Congress.

"He (Omar) was a minister in the BJP government (when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister). He might have remembered his old loyalty," said Azad.

However, Azad maintained that he is not on the side of either the Congress or the BJP. "Let the Congress speak what they want. For me, if the BJP is doing anything wrong I am the first to criticize and likewise if Congress is doing anything right, I am giving credit to them," he said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna for Congressmen

Azad also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating former Congress prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

"Rao brought Manmohan Singh as his Finance minister when I was Tourism minister in his cabinet. His liberalisation policies revolutionised the economy to keep pace with the outside world, which was moving ahead of us. I also advocated a liberalisation policy to end monopoly in air service," said Azad.

On Charan Singh, he said that the former PM was “the tallest farmer leader and we have not seen anyone among the farming community to come closer to his stature. Recognising his contribution for the country will boost the morale of the farming community”.