Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Congress Responsible if BJP Crosses 400 Seats in LS Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Congressman and current DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad took a jibe at his former party, while praising PM Narendra Modi.

Shweta Parande
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Former Congressman and current DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad took a jibe at his former party, while praising PM Narendra Modi. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: Former Congressman and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday took another jibe at his former party.

While speaking to the press at a public meeting at Garkhal, Pargwal in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the former J&K chief minister said that if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieves more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress and INDIA bloc would be responsible for it.

Advertisement

When asked if the BJP would cross the 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Azad said, “I am not an astrologer who could tell whether they (the BJP) will cross the 400-mark. If it happens, those who failed to take everyone along will be responsible. I feel they all have teamed up with them.”

He also commented upon National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah’s remark about the failing Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is led by the Congress.

Advertisement

"He (Omar) was a minister in the BJP government (when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister). He might have remembered his old loyalty," said Azad.

However, Azad maintained that he is not on the side of either the Congress or the BJP. "Let the Congress speak what they want. For me, if the BJP is doing anything wrong I am the first to criticize and likewise if Congress is doing anything right, I am giving credit to them," he said.

Advertisement

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna for Congressmen

Azad also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating former Congress prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Advertisement

The former Congress leader also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on his predecessors PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and said they deserved the honours for their outstanding contribution for the country.

"Rao brought Manmohan Singh as his Finance minister when I was Tourism minister in his cabinet. His liberalisation policies revolutionised the economy to keep pace with the outside world, which was moving ahead of us. I also advocated a liberalisation policy to end monopoly in air service," said Azad.

Advertisement

On Charan Singh, he said that the former PM was “the tallest farmer leader and we have not seen anyone among the farming community to come closer to his stature. Recognising his contribution for the country will boost the morale of the farming community”.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

19 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile16 minutes ago

  3. Equity mutual fund inflows hit 2-year high in Jan

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Trump 'Encourages' Russia to Attack NATO Allies That Pay 'Too Little'

    World22 minutes ago

  5. Uday Saharan reveals the game plan against rivals Australia

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement