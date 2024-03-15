Advertisement

In the wake of the National Conference's decision to contest independently in Kashmir, the Congress high command has reportedly reached out to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) seeking their assistance for candidates on two seats in the Jammu region. Specifically, Congress has asked PDP not to nominate candidates in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat, where Congress plans to nominate its working President, Raman Bhalla, challenging the two-time BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma. Additionally, Congress aims to field a BJP defector against MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh in the Udhampur seat.

Sources familiar with the development informed Republic that a discussion has taken place with PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti regarding their support. Mufti has reportedly agreed to adhere to the ‘Alliance Dharma’, confirming PDP's support for Congress in the Jammu region. Notably, in 2019, PDP and National Conference supported Congress in Jammu, while contesting against each other in Kashmir. A PDP leader emphasised their commitment to the alliance and stated their readiness to make sacrifices for strengthening secular forces. "We are part of alliance and we have always stood to our commitments in the past and will do so in our future. We have worked and will work for strengthening the secular forces, and as far as two seats of Jammu region are concerned, we can make sacrifice, and will take final call shortly," said the leader.

Meanwhile, PDP has raised concerns over the National Conference's refusal to allocate any seats to PDP in Kashmir and their decision to contest all valley seats independently. Congress leadership has assured PDP of discussing this matter with the Abdullahs, although it appears unlikely that NC will backtrack from its stance. PDP is slated to convene a meeting with its senior leadership to chart its course of action, including the possibility of Mehbooba Mufti contesting from Srinagar against the Abdullahs and from Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, a senior Gujjar leader from the Jammu region has been asked to prepare for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Earlier, the National Conference declared its intention not to allocate any seats to PDP in Kashmir and announced talks with Congress for an alliance in the Jammu region and Ladakh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. Although the alliance has yet to be formalised, it is anticipated that both parties will announce it in the near future.

