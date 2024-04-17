Former Congressman and current DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad took a jibe at his former party | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Srinagar: Former Congress leader and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, has stated that he sometimes senses a collaboration between the Congress and the BJP. "This alliance is apparent in the Congress' failure as it does not take any steps to strengthen the party", Azad said.

"Sometimes I doubt that Congress is allied with the BJP. Earlier, 23 leaders were fighting for a change in the system in Congress, but the leadership was not listening to anything. When issues were raised, they said that they were talking in the BJP's language. Sometimes I feel that they (Congress) themselves want the BJP to win," Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

Advertisement

Omar Abdullah a 'Tourist'

Azad also alleged that former chief minister Omar Abdullah comes to the valley only as a "tourist," while he spends summers in London and winters in warmer climates abroad.

Advertisement

Azad made the sally as he hit the campaign trail in Doda as a star campaigner, canvassing for party candidate and former minister G M Saroori.

The campaigning in Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency has become intense with the exchange of personal attacks by rival politicians.

Advertisement

Congress's Lal Singh is pitted against Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh in the Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

DPAP's G M Saroori is among 10 others in the fray.