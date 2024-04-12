Congress Will Be Finished Post June 4: Ex-Party Insider Gourav Vallabh Reveals All to Arnab

Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after quitting Congress, Gourav Vallabh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and said that the grand old party will be finished after June 4, the day when Lok Sabha Election 2024 results will be declared. On April 4, Vallabh, once a Congress insider and party's voice on TV debates resigned from all posts and membership, saying that neither can he raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse ‘wealth creators’ day in and day out.

‘June 4 will mark the end of the existence of the Congress’

Speaking exclusively to Arnab, Ex-Congress insider Vallabh claimed that CWC is running away from elections and people associated with the party are staying at home fearing they might be given tickets to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

“There is a scarcity of candidates within the party. Forget winning, the Congress party is having a problem with contesting elections. Congress party ka astitva June me nahin bachega. Number nahin aayenge (The Congress party's existence will not survive in June. They won't get the numbers)”, Ex-Congress insider Vallabh claimed.

Advertisement

'Congress is completely cut off from the ground'

In the resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh mentioned that he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the party was moving forward. “I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party,” said Vallabh.

Advertisement

In his resignation letter, Vallabh said, “When I joined Congress, I believed that Congress is the oldest party in the country which respects youth and intellectual people and their ideas. But for some time, I felt that the party was not able to adjust to the youth having new ideas.”

Vallabh claimed the Congress is completely cut off from the ground and is unable to understand the aspirations of a new India, due to which the party is neither coming to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition.

Advertisement

‘Upset With Congress’ Stance on Ram Mandir'

He also said that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

“I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession. This stance of the party has always irritated and troubled me. Many people associated with the party and (INDIA) alliance speak against Sanatan Dharma and the party’s silence on it is like giving it tacit approval,” Vallabh, who had not been attending TV debates on behalf of the party for several months said.