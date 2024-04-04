CPI Leader Annie Raja Lambasts Congress For Not Taking Political Challenges in Kerala Seriously

Advertisement

New Delhi: The CPI, a partner of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, has nominated senior party leader Annie Raja, as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad – the constituency currently represented by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This decision has set the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle as Raja prepares to challenge senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Annie Raja, who serves as the general secretary of the party’s National Federation of Indian Women, filed her nomination for the upcoming election on Wednesday.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV’s senior editor Shawan Sen, Raja addressed questions regarding the alliance between the CPI and the Congress within the INDI bloc. She clarified that in Kerala, the contest is primarily between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

"The Congress Party, including Rahul Gandhi, must explain their political gameplan", Annie Raja says in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's senior editor Shawan Sen



When questioned about fielding candidates against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi despite being part of the INDI bloc, Raja highlighted that in Kerala, all 20 parliamentary constituencies witness contests between the candidates of the LDF and the UDF, indicating that the situation in Wayanad is not unique. She reiterated that the CPI is part of the INDI bloc at the national level.

Annie Raja criticizes Congress for not taking political challenges seriously

Responding to allegations of backstabbing the UDF by fielding a candidate in Wayanad, Raja criticized the Congress for not taking the current political challenges seriously.

She questioned the motives behind Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad and called on the Congress to clarify its stance within the INDI bloc.

Did LDF approach Congress to withdraw its candidate from Wayanad?

When asked if the LDF had approached the Congress to withdraw its candidate from Wayanad, Raja revealed that left front leaders had repeatedly requested Rahul Gandhi not to contest from Wayanad due to the prevailing circumstances demanding unified strength against formidable opponents.

“Left front leaders have repeatedly urged Rahul Gandhi not to contest from Wayanad, emphasizing the need for consolidated strength to combat prevailing challenges. Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Kerala sends the wrong message to the nation as the leader of the INDI bloc. Hence, we preemptively conveyed our concerns to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi,” Annie remarked.

Congress is deep into appeasement?

Regarding accusations of appeasement politics by the Congress in Wayanad, the CPI (M) candidate expressed concerns flagging one instance occurred on Wednesday over the absence of their ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s flag during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow.

She criticized the Congress for failing to exhibit a fighting spirit against prevailing challenges.

“The (IUML)’s flag was absent because, last year Sangh Pariwar sent out wrong messages, and termed IUML’s flag as Pakistan flag. Now, instead of fighting Congress simply asked them not to hold their flag. What is the message Congress party is leading with the UDF in kerala?,” she asked.

In conclusion, Raja highlighted the need for political parties to demonstrate unity and strength in the face of mounting challenges, urging the Congress to reassess its strategies within the INDI bloc.

The BJP has fielded K Surendran from Wayanad against Rahul Gandhi.