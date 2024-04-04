×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

CPI-M Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto, Promises To Scrap 'Draconian' UAPA, PMLA

The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CPI-M Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto, Promises To Scrap 'Draconian' UAPA, PMLA | Image:X@cpimspeak
New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CPI(M) appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.

In its manifesto, the party pledged to fight for "an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics".

"The CPI(M) stands for the scrapping of all draconian laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and PMLA," the manifesto stated.

The party said it will "fight for a law against hate speech and crimes, is committed to scrapping" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) promised to tax the super rich and introduce a law on general wealth tax and inheritance tax.

The party said the budgetary allocation for job guarantee scheme MGNREGA must be doubled and a new law guaranteeing urban employment must be legislated.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

