Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

CPIM, Once Accused of Opposing Computerisation of Workplaces, Uses AI For Lok Sabha Campaign

Once accused of opposing computerisation in workspaces by its political opponents in Bengal, the CPI(M) is using AI as a campaign tool for Lok Sabha campaign.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kolkata: Once accused of opposing computerisation in workspaces by its political opponents in West Bengal, the CPI(M) is using artificial intelligence (AI) as a campaign tool for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. 

'Samata', meaning equality, is an AI-generated character for disseminating campaigns news and other matters of interest to the people, CPI(M) leader Samik Lahiri, who is one of those looking after this newly launched project of the party, said on Wednesday.

"We are using artificial intelligence to bring out what the people want to say," he told PTI.

Samata, the AI presenter of CPI(M) West Bengal's social media handles, has been started in Bengali language and will soon be introduced in Hindi and English versions also, Lahiri, a member of the CPI(M)'s central committee, said.

CPIM Accused of Being ‘Anti-Modernisation’ in 1990s

In the late 1980's and early 1990's, when computerisation was making its way into the workspace in India, the CPI(M) in West Bengal faced the accusation of being anti-modernisation by its political opposition.

"This was a malicious campaign against us, CPI(M) had never opposed computerisation," he said.

Stating that the party had opposed large-scale lay-offs in some private sector banks then in the name of computerisation, he said "We have always been for progress." Lahiri said that the newly launched Samata is already having a very good response and reach, expressing confidence that it will be a very helpful tool in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has announced the names of 20 candidates for the elections to the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, with the lion's share of 17 constituencies being hogged by the CPI(M).

Stating that they are going about it very carefully in using AI, which enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capacities, Lahiri said "It has been seen that AI can be used for good as well as bad purposes." Seeking to draw a parallel, he said that a razor blade can be used for both shaving beard as well as for cutting the throat.

Lahiri expressed satisfaction that Samata was getting good response from people, maintaining that the party is doing it with its own people having expertise in the field.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the CPI(M) should apologise to the youths who were deprived of a good future owing to their policy on computerisation before making use of AI for their Lok Sabha campaign.

"If they want to use AI, they should first apologise to those who have been deprived of a future for their policies over computerisation and automation," said Basu.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

