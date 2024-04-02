Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for contesting again from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat against Annie Raja of CPI, a party that is part of the INDI bloc.

Instead of fighting against the BJP-led Centre, Rahul Gandhi decided to contest against CPI in Kerala, said Vijayan taking on the Congress leader.

Advertisement

"What is the meaning of this? Rahul Gandhi is the main leader of the INDIA bloc and is fighting against the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is also a part of the same alliance," he said.

"Who is Rahul Gandhi fighting in Kerala? Can we say he is contesting against (BJP candidate) K Surendran in Kerala? Can we say he came to Kerala to fight against the BJP? He is coming here to contest against the LDF," Vijayan added.

Advertisement

The Kerala CM further added that the INDIA bloc was formed to ensure that the BJP does not come to power for a third consecutive time, but its alliance partners itself are fighting against each other.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala and contesting against Annie Raja. She is a national leader of the CPI. She was called anti-national during the Manipur violence for strongly calling out the BJP government's wrongdoing. It was her fact-finding system that brought to light the cruelty of the Christian population. What was the role of Rahul Gandhi in that? Can he say anything on that?”

Advertisement

He said when the country saw protests over crimes against women in Manipur, "Annie Raja was present everywhere".

"But, did we see the most important leader of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi? They can decide who will contest from where, but the inappropriateness was discussed by the entire country. Everybody is questioning his decision of coming to Kerala and not competing the BJP directly at the Centre," he further said.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections on 20 seats in Kerala will be held in single phase on April 26 and the votes will be counted on June 4.