×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Cracks in INDI Bloc: Kerala CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fighting Against 'Ally' In Wayanad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for contesting again from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat against CPI candidate.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Cracks in INDI Bloc: Kerala CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fighting Against 'Ally' In Wayanad
Cracks in INDI Bloc: Kerala CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fighting Against 'Ally' In Wayanad | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for contesting again from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat against Annie Raja of CPI, a party that is part of the INDI bloc. 

Instead of fighting against the BJP-led Centre, Rahul Gandhi decided to contest against CPI in Kerala, said Vijayan taking on the Congress leader. 

Advertisement

"What is the meaning of this? Rahul Gandhi is the main leader of the INDIA bloc and is fighting against the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is also a part of the same alliance," he said.

"Who is Rahul Gandhi fighting in Kerala? Can we say he is contesting against (BJP candidate) K Surendran in Kerala? Can we say he came to Kerala to fight against the BJP? He is coming here to contest against the LDF," Vijayan added.

Advertisement

The Kerala CM further added that the INDIA bloc was formed to ensure that the BJP does not come to power for a third consecutive time, but its alliance partners itself are fighting against each other. 

Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala and contesting against Annie Raja. She is a national leader of the CPI. She was called anti-national during the Manipur violence for strongly calling out the BJP government's wrongdoing. It was her fact-finding system that brought to light the cruelty of the Christian population. What was the role of Rahul Gandhi in that? Can he say anything on that?”

Advertisement

He said when the country saw protests over crimes against women in Manipur, "Annie Raja was present everywhere".

"But, did we see the most important leader of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi? They can decide who will contest from where, but the inappropriateness was discussed by the entire country. Everybody is questioning his decision of coming to Kerala and not competing the BJP directly at the Centre," he further said.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections on 20 seats in Kerala will be held in single phase on April 26 and the votes will be counted on June 4. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

a few seconds ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

2 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

2 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

2 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

3 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

10 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

11 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

12 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

15 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

19 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

24 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

32 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

33 minutes ago
Education News

CTET July Registration

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo