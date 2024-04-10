Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going all out, not only to secure a complete majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, but also to hit the 370 seats mark set by the Prime Minister himself. From framing strategies to campaign in the various states and the Union Territories (UTs) to finalising the names of candidates on the Lok Sabha seats, the BJP top brass brainstormed and underwent analysing each single detail before coming to a decisive edge. Amid the BJP leaving no stone unturned in its efforts, the 370 target, which is 67 more than what BJP won during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, appears to be quite a task for the party.

With successful execution in fulfilling the 2019 Lok Sabha elections promises made in the party’s manifesto, including the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the BJP is looking quite confident in hitting the target comfortably, even though the Opposition’s INDI Bloc continuously refuting to accept the ruling party’s claims.

The BJP needs to get 67 more to reach the lofty target for its National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Earlier, out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats the BJP had won 282 seats in the 2014 elections and 303 seats in the 2019.

The party has paced its race with top leaders including PM Modi taking the centre stage to tackle the opposition and outperform them in the battle at the biggest political field. As the saffron party is looking out to upgrade its winning record, let's analyse the statistics which will play a significant role for the BJP to get past the 370 mark.

Significance of these 32 seats

The BJP is eyeing a historic straight third term with PM Narendra Modi equaling Jawahar Lal Nehru's three consecutive terms at the office, who had won three Lok Sabha elections in a row setting a record. However, the political experts believe that in order to achieve the target the BJP first needs to retain its 2019 tally of 303 and most significantly, those 32 Lok Sabha seats, which it won for the first time in its electoral history during 2019 elections.

Notably, these 32 Lok Sabha seats consists, 16 seats, which the party won for the first time in West Bengal in 2019 out of 18, including the constituencies namely Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda Uttar, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur and Bardhaman-Durgapur.

Apart from the 16 seats in Bengal, the BJP, for the first time in history won from Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak seats in Haryana out of 10 in the 2019 polls. In Karnataka, the party tasted a win for the first time at seats including, Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur and Kolar out of 25 seats it won in the state.

In Odisha, out of 8 seats in 2019, the party won 3 seats for the first time, including Bargarh, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar. In Telangana, out of 4 seats, the party registered a win at 2 seats for the first time in Adilabad and Nizamabad.

In Tripura, the party successfully managed to win both Tripura West and Tripura East Lok Sabha constituencies in 2019 for the first time. Apart from this, the BJP also managed to win the Autonomous District seat in Assam out of 9 seats, the Madha seat in Maharashtra and the Inner Manipur constituency in Manipur for the first time during 2019.

The party needs to retain these seats, so that the march towards the 370 mark can be achieved conveniently.

BJP’s Calculus

The political analysts are quite sure that the BJP will regain power at the Centre, however they also believe that the 370 goal will be quite a task for the party to achieve. The efforts will not only be limited at ensuring a repeat of win on the 303 seats, which party won during the last Lok Sabha elections, but it also needs to maximise gains in states across the country.

Not only this, the party also needs to bag seats in states and UTs, where it drew a blank during the last elections. The party had managed to make a clean sweep or a near-clean sweep in the states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and it needs to repeat or exceed the numbers of seats in these states.

The political experts firmly believe that the voters vote with different thoughts in places during the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections. The worrying factor for the BJP is that the Congress has bagged a bigger vote share in nearly 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in last year's assembly elections.

BJP looking beyond 370, Ram Temple

The construction of Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370 are being considered to be the BJP’s biggest achievement in the last 5 years. However, PM Modi has asked the party cadres, MPs and ministers to take BJP-led central government’s schemes, developments and future plans to the voters, so that the voters can judge the government’s achievement beyond Article 370 and Ram Temple.

Ensuring increase in vote percentage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to ensure the polling of an additional vote at each polling booth for the BJP to secure 370 seats out of the total 543. The BJP is aligning party resources to meet the 370-seat target. Earlier, the party had set up call centres in 300 districts across the country for the election campaign. Now, it has decided to set up call centres in 370 Lok Sabha seats.

At present, there are 19,000 party workers reaching out to more than 40 lakh people on a daily basis. With the new centres adding up, there would be around 21,000 workers with a target to cross 50 lakh calls per day.

The party has already mapped 13 crore beneficiaries of several government schemes and is trying to increase this number. It will engage all its senior leaders and party workers in its 20-day beneficiary outreach programme.

