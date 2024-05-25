Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal witnessed poll violence yet again as massive clashes took place between TMC and BJP workers in the Tamluk constituency ahead of the fifth phase of voting. At least one BJP worker and one TMC worker have been injured in two separate incidences in Tamluk's Moyna. On Friday night, another TMC worker, identified as Sheikh Moibul died in Tamluk's Mahishadal as the party alleged BJP hand. Moibul was taken to Basulia rural hospital in Mahishadal primarily and later he was referred to Tamluk District Hospital, where the TMC leader died last night. Denying the allegations, the BJP has claimed that the 42-year-old worker died as a result of internal clashes within the TMC camp.

Meanwhile, Trinamool has alleged that 40 to 50 miscreants wearing black cloths on their faces attacked party offices in Moyna's Bakcha. A Trinamool activist, identified as Anant Bijli, was grievously injured after he was hit by an iron rod. He was first taken to Moyna Primary Health Center and then to Tamluk District Hospital. Central forces have been rushed to the area to prevent further clashes.

Tamluk, the bastion of the Adhikaris, is witnessing a heated battle between two first-timers from BJP and Trinamool Congress. On one hand, there is the former Kolkata High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay who had ordered CBI probe into the teachers' recruitment case that saw several TMC heavyweights, including Partha Chatterjee, former state Education Minister and a close aide of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, behind bars. On the other hand, the TMC has fielded the 27-year-old Debangshu Bhattacharya who shot to fame after singing 'Khela Hobe' song during Mamata Banerjee's successful campaign for the 2021 Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls.

However, retaining Tamluk seems like an uphill task for the Trinamool Congress as all the players who were responsible for the wins since 2009 have deserted the party. In 2020, Medinipur's strongman Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP while his brother Dibyendu who is the sitting MP joined BJP along with another heavyweight from Barrackpore Arjun Singh recently. Abhijit, who had frequent run-ins with senior Trinamool leaders like Mamata and her nephew Abhishek over the Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case, joined BJP earlier this month after resigning from the post.

A student leader and a state spokesperson, Debangshu enjoys a strong social media presence. His 'Khela Hobe' song turned into Mamata's war cry against BJP in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections. However, if a strong virtual presence is enough to make inroads in a constituency where the Adhikaris have held sway for long is something to watch out for.