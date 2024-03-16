Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting in Delhi on May 25, Result on June 4

Advertisement

Lok Sabha elections: Following the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates for all 543 seats, Delhi gears up for its crucial voting day scheduled for May 25th. With anticipation running high, citizens are urged to mark their calendars and exercise their democratic right. The results will be announced on June 4. With the electoral battleground set for Delhi's Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (EC) has announced a decisive single-phase polling scheduled for May 25th. In a bid to challenge the dominance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have forged an alliance, marking a significant shift from their individual efforts in the past two general elections. Having faced setbacks in 2014 and 2019, the Congress and AAP join forces, eyeing a resurgence in Delhi's political arena.

Lok Sabha elections date announced: Delhi voting

Historically, the BJP has maintained a stronghold in Delhi, sweeping all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the AAP's impressive debut in 2014, followed by a decline in 2019, and Congress's gradual improvement in vote share have injected new dynamics into the electoral landscape.

In a strategic move, the AAP and Congress have united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), presenting a formidable challenge to the BJP's dominance. With AAP announcing its candidates for four seats and Congress yet to unveil its nominees for the remaining three, anticipation mounts as Delhi gears up for a heated electoral contest.

The BJP, cognizant of the intensified competition, has fielded candidates strategically, with former mayors and seasoned politicians vying for key constituencies. Notably, among the seven outgoing Delhi MPs, only Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi seat has secured the party ticket for re-election, signaling a strategic recalibration in the BJP's electoral strategy.

In the backdrop of shifting alliances and evolving voter sentiments, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi promise to be a closely-watched affair, with each party vying for supremacy in the political landscape.