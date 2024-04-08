×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Democracy Under Attack, Those Speaking Against PM Modi Are Jailed: Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister has time to visit different cities and countries, but he does not even make a mention of the situation in Manipur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sharad Pawar
शरद पवार | Image:@PawarSpeaks/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s probe against Opposition leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)   president Sharad Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that those who speak against him PM are being put in jail. Pawar stated that action against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a 'dictatorship'. He made the statement while addressing a rally in Baramati, a stronghold of the Pawar family.  

He also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-torn Manipur, saying that both the Centre and the State Government have failed to take the responsibility of protecting and supporting the people of the state. “The people of Manipur have faced the worst crisis. They have seen the worst kind of violence, especially against women. The communities in Manipur were divided into two parts. The Centre and the state should have taken action against the perpetrators but the governments failed in their duty”, a leading portal quoted Pawar as saying.

Hitting out at PM Modi further, Pawar said that the Prime Minister has time to visit different cities and countries, but he does not even make a mention of the situation in Manipur. "we should all stand solidly behind the people of Manipur and also those who face injustice and humiliation", he added further.  

Earlier also Pawar had claimed that the mood of the people had changed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the sentiment is now clearly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term in office. 

At another rally organized by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Baramati, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar attacked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his self-praise in breaking the alliance between NCP and Shiv Sena.   “Though Fadnavis split parties, party workers are still with me…they will show him his place. Some people unite others and take pride. But Fadnavis is splitting people and taking pride,” Pawar added.  

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is set to contest from the Baramati, which is considered one of the key constituencies in Maharashtra, and Supriya Sule's candidacy adds to its significance. The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments, including Daund.

Baramati will vote in the third phase of elections in Maharashtra, on May 7.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Sharad Pawar

