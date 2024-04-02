×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today

Miffed over ticket denial for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bihar BJP leader and incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad is likely to quit party.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today
Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today | Image:ANI/File
Patna: Miffed over ticket denial for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Bihar BJP leader and incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur constituency Ajay Nishad is likely to quit party and jump ship to Congress. 

The BJP leader on Tuesday changed his X bio and separated himself from being called ‘Modi Ka Pariwar.’ The disgruntled BJP MP will join the Congress today amid presence of top party leaders, revealed party sources. 

Speculations are rife that Congress may give him Lok Sabha ticket from the Muzaffarpur segment, currently represented by him. The BJP has fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad from the Muzaffarpur seat for the Lok Sabha elections.   

Notably, the BJP workers and MP Ajay Nishad opposed the candidature of Raj Bhushan from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Muzaffarpur seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, the BJP poll panel decided to bet on Raj Bhushan this time, skipping Ajay Nishad's name from the candidates list. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Bhushan contested Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat as VIP candidate, alliance partner of Mahagathbandhan, and faced defeat in front of Ajay Nishad.  

Congress May Field Ajay Nishad 

The Bihar's Mahagathbandhan already reached the seat-sharing arrangement for the state's 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal contesting 26 seats, the Congress nine, and Left parties contesting the remaining five.

The nine seats allotted to the Congress are Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, West Champaran, Patna Saheb, Sasaram, and Maharajganj.

Given that Muzaffarpur segment remains with the Congress under seat-sharing agreement, speculations have triggered that Ajay Nishad may contest from the segment on grand-old party's ticket. 

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:48 IST

