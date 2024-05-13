PM Modi Receives Thunderous Response During Mega Road Show in Varanasi

Advertisement

Varanasi: Grand preparations were underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a six-kilometer-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening. The Prime Minister will also file his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at 11:40 am on Tuesday. As per sources in the BJP, before PM Modi files his nomination on Tuesday, he will also take a dip in the Ganga.

Tune in here for all the live updates on PM Modi's mega roadshow:

Advertisement

PM Modi's roadshow to end at gate no 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

PM Modi waves at massive crowd as supporters storm the PM's mega rally in full attendance.

A sea of supporters welcomed PM Modi in his home turf Varanasi as they thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of their favourite leader.

PM Modi garlanded the statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area.

Speaking of his roadshow and the mega response, PM Modi, on X, posted, “Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable! ”

Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ 'Modi Ki Hat-trick' reverberate as PM Modi gets a thunderous response at the mega roadshow.

PM Modi begins his massive roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and several other senior leaders.

BJP workers and supporters gather in huge numbers to show support to PM Modi in Varanasi as he holds the biggest roadshow in Varanasi.

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for his six-km-long roadshow ahead of polls.

#LIVE | PM Modi arrives in Varanasi ahead of 5-km roadshow in Home Lok Sabha constituency



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk #LokSabhaElections2024 #PMModi #BJP #Varanasi #CMYogi pic.twitter.com/Ilk1nAmYGq — Republic (@republic)

After the landslide victory in 2019, the Prime Minister is eyeing a third consecutive term from the Lok Sabha seat of Varanasi that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase.

As per the sources in the BJP, over 5,000 'matrashaktis' (women) will walk in the roadshow.

The roadshow will be held from Malviya Chauraha in Lanka to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi, and Godaulia.

As per sources, PM Modi will be spending the night at the BLW guesthouse. He will reach the guesthouse from Vishwanath Dham and his convoy is expected to pass through Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge areas.

People from different communities, including Maheshwari, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Marwari, Tamil, Punjabi, etc., will welcome PM Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow.

The Prime Minister will be welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and 'dumroos'.

As per the BJP sources, PM Modi will also go to seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath.

PM Modi to arrive in Varanasi for his six-km-long roadshow on home turf - Varanasi - shortly.