DK Shivakumar Misusing Power to Collect Money: HD Kumaraswamy's Fresh Charge At Congress

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, alleging that latter has been misusing his power to indulge in corruption activities, like collecting money from builders.

Addressing a public rally in the Ramanagara district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy added that Shivakumar is using his power to favour Tamil Nadu, by allegedly releasing Cauvery water for the neighbouring state at the time of water crisis in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy upped the ante to accuse the Deputy CM of collecting money from realty businesses and government officials for job transfers in the state.

“You gave me power and you made me the CM, he (Shivakumar) also asked for it and you gave him an opportunity too. You gave that same paper and pen them (Congress). Do you know what they are using that paper and pen for? They are using that pen to release water to Tamil Nadu, and they are using it to issue transfer orders.”

“Poor businessmen who construct big buildings in Bengaluru have to pay Rs 100 per square foot as collection money. If they (Congress) don't collect Rs 50 crores in a day, they can't sleep peacefully. You still want to give paper and pen to them, my dear people of Ramanagara? You're blessing these kinds of people,” Kumaraswamy added.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in two phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.