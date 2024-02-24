Advertisement

Bengaluru: Ministers of the Indian National Congress (INC) have expressed their displeasure against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for not taking part in the strategy meet to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Dy CM reportedly missed the dinner meet organised at his home office in Sadashivanagar, held late last night.

A few other prominent ministers who also skipped the meet included Satish Jarkiholi, HC Mahadevappa, Rajanna, Rahim Khan, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Santosh Lad, SS Mallikarjun, Krishna Byre Gowda and Byrathi Suresh.

However, sources say Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are taking the preparations for the Lok Sabha Elections seriously. The two leaders are trying to take ministers into confidence.

After a meeting at Siddaramaiah’s house, a dinner meeting was also held at DK Shivakumar's residence between the CM and Deputy CM.

A senior Congress leader who was a part of the meeting revealed the ongoings to Republic. He said, "The CM and Deputy CM collected information about the Lok Sabha constituencies from district in-charge ministers. Details on what the ground situation is in the Lok Sabha constituency and what strategies should be devised for each were discussed. They also collected information about the leading faces in each category and constituency and their pros and cons."

Important issues discussed at the CM and Dy CM meeting:

1) What tactics will the BJP use to retain their Lok Sabha constituency?

2) How to tackle it?

3) How guarantee schemes have reached grassroots levels and how to implement them more efficiently.

4) What is the political equation of the BJP-JDS alliance in each district?

5) What strategies should be devised to ensure that the candidate wins?

The meeting took place with each minister for 10 to 15 minutes and the CM was also present in the meeting with ministers despite his ill health.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have made it clear that the aim for the Congress is to win 20+ seats in LS Elections 2024.

Another Senior Congress leader who is in the know of developments told Republic on the condition of anonymity, "The CM also spoke to ministers who were not part of the meet and conveyed to them that being absent in the coming days will not be tolerated. This is also a message that the CM and Dy CM are united and that no sort of rebellion will be tolerated in the face of upcoming Lok Sabha polls."

The CM and Dy CM have made it clear that if the high command orders sitting ministers to contest the polls, they will have to do so.

DK Shivakumar while speaking to Republic on February 19 had said, "If the high command asks and instructs the ministers to contest, they will have to do so and there are no second thoughts about it."