×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Double Jolt to INDI: Ambedkar Quits Alliance, Maharashtra Congress Warns of Rebellion

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have been holding seat-sharing discussions for the 48 constituencies

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition's INDI alliance has suffered two major jolts in a single day signalling collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have been holding seat-sharing discussions for the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, where the Lok Sabha polls will be held in five phases starting April 19. Amid the seat-sharing talks, Uddhav Thackeray announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats including the ones on which Congress has been staking claim- Sangli and Mumbai seats.

Advertisement

Prakash Ambedkar quits INDI Alliance

Amid seat-sharing talks, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar quit the alliance. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

Advertisement

Ambedkar on Wednesday accused the MVA allies of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics."They (the MVA parties were trying to use VBA for promoting dynastic politics which we have tried to resist," Ambedkar said.

He also alleged that the MVA allies were refusing to consider the factor of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. While Jarange has announced support to VBA candidates in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertisement

“There is a difference between what you say and say. It appears that you deliberately kept us entangled. We will go to the Dalit community and tell them about the injustice you have done,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on VBA snubbing MVA. 

Maharashtra Unit Asks Congress To Break Alliance With Sena

Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday objected to the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing its candidates for the Bhiwandi, Mumbai South Central and Sangli Lok Sabha seats. The state Congress leadership said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners must stick to "coalition dharma".

"Discussion was ongoing, on the seats of Sangli, Bhiwandi and South Central Mumbai. In such a situation, how can candidates' names be announced in a one-sided manner. This issue will be discussed in the next meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi," Thorat said.

Advertisement

While Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat urged Sena (UBT) to reconsider its decision of announcing candidates on seats being claimed by Congress leaders, Sanjay Nirupam adopted a more belligerent stand, attacking their leadership for letting the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit grab most of the seats in Mumbai.

Nirupam, who is keen to contest the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency, alleged that attempts are being made by alliance partners to “bury” the Congress in Mumbai and the party will pay a price for it. “I give my leaders a week's time to decide,” he said. Sena (UBT) is likely to field a candidate in Mumbai North as well, leaving only Mumbai North Central for the Congress in the megapolis.
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

a minute ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

6 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

7 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

12 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

13 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

18 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

20 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

24 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

26 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

27 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

30 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

32 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

32 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

33 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo