Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Dream Girl to Farm Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat While Campaigning For Lok Sabha Polls | SEE PICS

The images, captured in the scorching heat, showcased the seasoned actress engaging with farmers, showing her dedication to Mathura LS constituency.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Mathura: Hema Malini, BJP MP and candidate from Mathura constituency, recently hit the headlines as she was spotted amidst farmers, harvesting wheat crops during her campaign trail for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The images, captured in the scorching heat, showcased the seasoned actress engaging with farmers, showing her dedication to the constituency she aims to represent for the third consecutive term.  

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, Hema shared a few pictures from her meeting with the local farmers.

"Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did," she captioned her pictures.  

Mathura has witnessed significant political shifts over the years. From 1991 to 1999, it remained a stronghold for the BJP, securing victory four times. However, in 2004, the constituency swung in favour of the Congress. In 2009, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary emerged victorious as the MP from Mathura.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP fielded Hema Malini, who succeeded in clinching the seat. Her campaign received additional momentum in 2019 with the support of her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who drew large crowds in her favour. The effective implementation of public welfare schemes by the BJP-led government contributed to the party's success, leading to the victory of Hema Malini once again in 2019, symbolizing the blooming of the lotus in Mathura.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of MPs (80) to Parliament, is gearing up for elections across all seven phases. The voting schedule spans from April 19 to June 1. The electorate will cast their votes in phases one and two on April 19 and April 26, followed by phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. Subsequently, phases five, six, and seven will take place on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

