New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions within the INDI alliance, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has asked Rahul Gandhi to consider contesting the upcoming polls from a different constituency as the party has declared Annie Raja as its candidate for the prestigious Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. In the 2019 elections, the Congress clinched victory in Wayanad with a remarkable margin of 4.3 lakh votes. But despite the Congress' victory in the Wayanad constituency, the decision by the Communist Party of India (CPI) to field Annie Raja sends a clear signal that the INDI alliance is not solely relying on Rahul Gandhi's candidacy.

Is Rahul Gandhi Looking For A Safe Seat For 2024?

Though an official confirmation is awaited, rumour mills have been abuzz with speculation that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll from either Karnataka or Telangana apart from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. If reports are to be believed, Congress' top brass has decided to nominate RaGa from Telangana.

This move comes following the recent victory of the Congress in the state, marking its first triumph since Telangana's formation a decade ago after its separation from Andhra Pradesh. The decision is strategically aimed at winning the maximum number of seats in the southern state. Congress strategists are drawing parallels with the 2019 elections in Kerala, where Rahul Gandhi's candidacy helped Congress' sweeping success.

Khammam, Bhuvanagiri or Malkajgiri

Reports have emerged indicating that Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana and the state unit chief of the Congress party, has appealed to Sonia Gandhi to persuade Rahul Gandhi to consider contesting from Telangana.

Revanth has brought up the issue with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal, and other senior members. He argued that Rahul Gandhi could win without campaigning in Telangana, allowing him to focus his efforts on campaigning in other constituencies. Reportedly, Rahul has indicated his agreement with the Telangana Congress' request for his candidacy in the state.

Revanth has proposed two potential seats—Khammam or Bhuvanagiri—for Rahul to choose from. Besides, party leaders are advocating for Malkajgiri in Hyderabad as another possible seat for Rahul Gandhi. In addition to Telangana, Rahul plans to contest a second seat from Uttar Pradesh, specifically Amethi, which he lost to Smriti Irani in 2019.

Rahul's Humiliating Defeat in 2019

In a big upset during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani secured victory in the Amethi constituency, a stronghold long associated with the Gandhi family. Defying expectations, Irani had secured a landslide victory by a margin of 55,120 votes, garnering a total of 4,68,514 votes, while Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress president, had received 4,13,394 votes.