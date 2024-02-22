Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Dynastic Politics and Corruption Vs Development: JP Nadda Sets The Tone For Lok Sabha Polls

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its then-ally, the undivided Shiv Sena, won three seats each in Mumbai.

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at the BJP Convention
PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at the BJP Convention | Image:BJP/X (FILE)
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the entire nation gears up for Lok Sabha elections to be held this year, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda has set the tone. While addressing the party workers in Mumbai, Nadda claimed that this Lok Sabha elections would be a battle between dynastic politics and corruption on one side and development on the other.

Addressing party workers from Mumbai's western suburbs during his visit to the metropolis on Wednesday, JP Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is well on its way to become the third largest economy in the world from fifth now. Dynastic politics and corruption will lead to destruction, Nadda said and highlighted the BJP's development agenda. Attacking anti-BJP opposition parties, he alleged that they were either dynastic or steeped in corruption.

"You have to reach out to voters and seek their support for a fresh mandate (for BJP at the Centre). First-time voters in the last ten years have seen only development and not corruption like previous governments," Nadda asserted, referring to the decade-long rule of the Modi administration that started in 2014.

Use Social Media, Seek Support from Famous Personalities: Nadda to workers 

Earlier in the day, Nadda met BJP office-bearers from all the 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai besides party MPs and MLAs from the metropolis. He advised BJP leaders to extensively use social media and seek support of prominent personalities on issues of public interest.

Nadda also chaired the Election Management Committee's meetings for all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai as part of preparations for the national polls.

Battle for BJP in Maharashtra 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its then-ally, the undivided Shiv Sena, won three seats each in Mumbai. In the Maharashtra assembly polls held in October that year, the BJP won 16 of the 36 seats in the city, while 14 were bagged by the Sena.

The state, where the BJP is in power in alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, has a 288-member legislative assembly. 

 

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:19 IST

